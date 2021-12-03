PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville High
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Danville 41
St. Joseph-Ogden (52) — Ashlyn Lannert 6-10 1-2 17, Payton Jacob 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor Wells 3-6 0-0 6, Payton Jones 7-19 0-4 16, Ella Armstrong 1-12 4-4 7, Peyton Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Frick 0-4 0-1 0, Alyssa Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Alison Kearney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 20-63 5-11 52.
Danville (41) — Soriah Gouard 4-19 4-8 13, Mackenzie Blanden 0-5 0-0 0, Nau'Tika Conaway 8-21 3-8 19, Cheyenne Walls 0-0 0-0 0, Dajahnae Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Tharija Rose 1-10 1-4 3, Diamond Landfair 2-3 0-1 4, Amara McFarland 1-5 0-2 2, Asiah Brown 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 16-65 8-25 41.
St. Joseph-Ogden `21 `12 `9 `10 `— `52
Danville `11 `12 `8 `10 `— `41
3-pointers — St. Joseph-Ogden 7-21 (Lannert 4-7, Jones 2-9, Armstrong 1-5). Danville 1-10 (Gouard 1-6, Rose 0-2, McFarland 0-2). Rebounds — St. Joseph-Ogden 52 (Walls 15, Jacob 6, Lannert 5, Jones 4, Armstrong 4, Frick 4, Hamilton 4, Kearney 4, Williams 1, TEAM 5). Danville 55 (Conaway 18, Gouard 8, McFarland 8, Rose 6, Landfair 3, Bladen 2, Taylor 2, Brown 2, Walls 1, TEAM 5). Assists — St. Joseph-Ogden 12 (Armstrong 4, Walls 3, Jacob 2, Frick 2, Kearney 1). Danville 7 (Rose 3, Gouard 1, Bladen 1, Conaway 1, McFarland 1). Turnovers — St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Danville 18. Steals — St. Joseph-Ogden 10 (Jones 3, Armstrong 3, Lannert 2, Jacob 1, Frick 1). Danville 14 (Conaway 4, Bladen 3, Gouard 2, Landfair 2, Taylor 1, Rose 1, McFarland 1). Total fouls — St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Danville 19. Fouled out — Lannert, Jacob. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Marv Dampeer, Mark Brooks, Lyndon Goodly.
Records — St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 overall. Danville 1-4 overall.
JV Score — St. Joseph-Ogden 32, Danville 30
