DANVILLE — St. Clair County overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to beat John Wood 80-76 in an elimination game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Wednesday.
The Skippers (13-2) had five players score in double figures — two coming off the bench.
The balanced attack for St. Clair County was led by Kevin Ibula and Riley Bugg, each with 17, while Christopher Bullard had 11 followed by Caron Clayton and Emmanuel Ndambi each with 10. Just missing double figures was Omari Duncan, who finished with 9 points.
John Wood, who ends the year with a 16-8 record, was led in scoring by Jarvis Jennings, who had a game-high 27 — 17 of those coming in the second half.
The rest of the Trail Blazers combined for just 16 second-half points.
The only other player in double figures for John Wood was Xavier Presley with 12 and Mohammed Fadika chipped in with 9.
