Spring Break has always meant time for a break from work for students.
But for the football teams of the Vermilion Valley Conference, it has turned into another week.
With no classes in schools, the teams have been still pulling off practices in getting ready for Friday’s games.
“It is still pretty strange to play in the spring and now we have spring break, that also brings a change to people’s routine,” Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd said. “We are adjusting and I am happy with the kids and their progressions.”
Dodd said that there had been some changes for the week, but it is something that is manageable.
“Any change in routine can affect kids’ spirits, moods and energy level,” Dodd said. “It is just something to work with and the kids are doing that well. We had to change practice up a bit because we have a little bit of a scheduling issue with kids going to DACC and they don’t come back in time for practice to start, so it has been different, but it is fine. (This morning) we are going to practice and that will be something new and it is something we are dealing with as best as we can.”
The Blue Devils are 1-1 after losing to Maroa-Forsyth and beating Westville last week. Dodd said that the second half against Maroa-Forsyth provided a spark.
“We played a great team on week one and without the normal preparation, it wasn’t a huge surprise that we made a lot of mistakes in the first half,” Dodd said. “I felt in the second half, our kids grew up. They dominated the time of possession and Maroa only ran eight plays in the second half and they didn’t run a play in the third quarter, so we settled in and controlled the ball and did a great job of finishing. Brody Sexton had a great game running the ball and Dawson Dodd connected with Mason Hackman a couple of times. We finished on a positive high that took us into the Westville game.
“Brody had a great game (against Westville). He had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown, so he was around the ball wherever it was. He grew up in Westville and a lot of family was there, so I knew it was special for him. Eric Watson had a good game and Dawson threw the ball well. We have a lot of kids with a lot of talent and sometimes I wish we had more than one ball because I wish everyone can touch it.”
BHRA will play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac this week, which are coming off a loss in their first game of the season last week.
“They have some skilled kids and have some speed. Their coaching staff is doing a good job and getting things right and build. The first thing you have to do in coaching is to have players buy in and they are doing that,” Dodd said. “We expect a good game and you never know with the distraction of spring break. You don’t know if it will get kids more excited or lethargic. You just don’t know how kids are going to adjust, but we expect a quality opponent.”
Oakwood coach Al Craig, who teaches in another district, already had his spring break, so it was almost business as usual for him.
“I still had the same classes and went on to practices,” Craig said. “I talked to my assistants and they said it sucks to wait around and that was what I was feeling two weeks ago when we had spring break. But we have had practices going pretty well and it has been going pretty much the same.”
The Comets are 2-0 and have cruised to big wins in those games going into Friday’s game against Westville.
“They have been on fire from the start,” Craig said. “I think with some of the kids being on the basketball team and winning the conference, it has rubbed off on the rest of the team.”
But with the Tigers, Craig said that they will not be overconfident.
“We know going in that they are physical and are well-coached,” Craig said. “Coach (Guy) Goodlove is a great coach for a reason and they will run through a wall for him, so it will be a tough game.”
Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said that it has been mostly a system of the team working together to get things through.
“We have been keeping the practices as the same time,” Hageman said. “With no school, the players have arranged to get rides to practice and since our practices run until 5:30 p.m., which gives time for the parents to come home from work to pick their kids up. The one change we have done for this week’s game and last week’s game is to have a practice at 10 a.m. on Friday to walk through the game and talk about strategy. It also gets them up to work instead of sleeping all day.”
The Storm will take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday. For both teams, it is their second game of the season and Hageman said both teams are still trying to figure things out.
“They have a good line that gives spacing to their running backs and their quarterback had a good game from what we saw and him and his receivers will only get better,” Hageman said. “This will be a good game because these guys are all friends with each other, so it will be fun and aggressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.