DENTON, Texas — Danville native Kendle Moore and the Colorado State men’s basketball team’s season will continue on.
Thanks to a last-minute shot by Isaiah Stevens, the Rams were able to beat Buffalo 75-73 in the first round of the NIT on Friday.
Moore had six points and seven rebounds for Colorado State, while David Roddy had 17, Stevens and Adam Thistlewood each had 14 and James Moors added 11.
The Rams will next play N.C. State on Thursday.
DACC 78, Lincoln Land 53
SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team built a big halftime lead and cruised to a 78-53 win over Lincoln Land Community College on Thursday.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Jaguars, while Tyshay Epps and Kameron Barnett each had 12 points, Drew Reifsteck had 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, David Gorman had 10 points and Ahmoni Weston and Raymond Terry each had seven points.
The Jaguars will take on Lewis and Clark on Sunday.
Lincoln Land 77, DACC 40
SPRINGFIELD — A slow first half put the Danville Area Community College women’s team at a disadvantage early and they could not recover in a 77-40 loss to Lincoln Land on Thursday.
Rylee Dowers had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Jaguars, while Asaya Bulgin had 10 points, Simoneta Fernandez had seven points and three assists, Anaiya Robinson had six points and three assists and Hunter Edwards had four points and seven rebounds.
Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout Emily Meidel had eight points and six rebounds for Lincoln Land.
The Lady Jaguars will play Lewis and Clark Community College on Sunday.
Westville 2, Schlarman 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team was able to defeated Schlarman Academy 25-12, 25-12 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Tigers will play Oakwood on Monday, while the Hilltoppers will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
Chrisman 2, BHRA 0
CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-18 25-16 on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills and three aces for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had three kills, nine assists and five aces.
The Cardinals are 3-0 and will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will host Westville on Tuesday.
Hoopeston Area 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team was able to sweep Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday.
Emma Glotzbach had five kills for the Cornjerkers, while Kaitlynn Lange had four aces, Bre Crose had 15 assists and Logan Robinson had two blocks and a ace.
Trinity Collins and Eva Ford each had three kills for the Buffaloes, who will play Blue Ridge today.
The Cornjerkers will host Salt Fork on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SEMO 6, Austin Peay 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd got the win as the Redhawks won at home.
Dodd pitched seven innings, had eight strikeouts and gave up three runs on three hits for Southeastern Missouri State. Wade Strauss had two RBIs, while Peyton Leeper, Danny Wright and Connor Basler each had two RBIs.
The Redhawks will continue the series with Austin Peay today.
E. Michigan 9, Akron 2
AKRON, Ohio — Georgetown-Ridge Farm alum Conor Steinbaugh had 11 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, but the Zips still lost at home.
Roy Thurman and Bradley Goulet each had a RBI for Akron, who will play Eastern Michigan again today.
