BLOOMINGTON — In a game Indiana needed to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Hoosiers overcame some turnover issues with one of its best 3-point shooting games of the season.
Guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin sparked a late IU run with back-to-back 3-pointers, and IU was able to pull away in the final seven minutes Wednesday to beat Minnesota 82-72 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, posting his ninth double-double of the season and 21st of his career. IU improved to 17-4 in games in which Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
With the score tied at 55, Durham put IU ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 7:01 left to put the Hoosiers up 58-55, then Franklin followed with a 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining. It sparked a 14-2 run which put IU up 71-57 with 3:09 remaining. From there, IU finished the game off at the free-throw line.
Indiana shot 58.3% from the 3-point line (7-of-12), its second highest percentage of the season, behind just a Jan. 24 game against Rutgers (10-of-16, 62.5%).
Durham and Jerome Hunter added 16 points apiece for the Hoosiers (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten). Franklin scored 11 points before fouling out in the final two minutes, and point guard Rob Phinisee had 10 points and six assists.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr led Minnesota (13-9, 6-9) with 19 points apiece as the Golden Gophers dropped to 0-8 on the road.
Indiana got Jackson-Davis going early, feeding him with an alley-oop dunk for the game’s first basket. Jackson-Davis scored six of IU’s first eight points as the Hoosiers kept pounding the ball inside to build an early 9-7 lead.
Indiana led by as many as six points in the first half, going up 27-21 on a pair of Thompson free throws. But turnovers turned out to be IU’s undoing for the remainder of the half. Minnesota converted 11 points off eight IU turnovers in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Minnesota forward Isaiah Ihnen tied the score at 35 with 1:52 left in the first half. Carr then took a hard foul from Franklin on a fast break opportunity and made a pair of free throws, putting Minnesota up 37-35 with 54 seconds left.
Minnesota took the 37-35 lead into halftime, as IU failed to score in the final 2:06 of the first half. Even with the Hoosiers shooting 50% (12-of-24) from the field and 75% (9-of-12) from the foul line in the first half, IU was unable to take a halftime lead for the fourth straight game.
Minnesota scored 25 points off 17 Indiana turnovers.
Osaka beats Serena Williams
MELBOURNE, Australia — Once again, Serena Williams came within reach of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, playing well enough to get to the closing days of a major tournament.
And once again, Williams couldn’t quite get it done — beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday (Wednesday night EST).
Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 U.S. Open final, reached her fourth major title match and stretched her winning streak to 20 matches.
The No. 3-seeded Osaka also won the U.S. Open last year, along with the Australian Open in 2019.
On Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST), Osaka will meet a first-time Grand Slam finalist for the championship. No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States was scheduled to face No. 25 Karolina Muchova in Thursday’s second semifinal.
One men’s semifinal was on Thursday’s schedule: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Aslan Karatsev, a qualifier from Russia who is ranked 114th and playing in his first Grand Slam tournament.
Djokovic is seeking a ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.
Rafael Nadal — who lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas after blowing a two-set lead — and Roger Federer are tied for the men’s record of 20.
Spectators were back in the stands at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday after they were barred from attending the tournament for five days during a local COVID-19 lockdown. About 7,000 people were allowed into the stadium for Williams-Osaka, roughly half of capacity.
Ushers walked through the aisles at changeovers to remind fans they needed to wear a mask or over their nose and mouth.
On the hottest day of the hard-court tournament so far — 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius) — Osaka got out to a shaky start, perhaps prodded into pressing in her opening service game by a booming cross-court backhand return winner from Williams on the match’s second point.
That was followed by a double-fault, a wild forehand and, eventually, a netted backhand that handed over a break. Quickly, Williams went up 2-0, then held another break point with a chance to lead 3-0 after another double-fault by Osaka.
Didn’t take long for Osaka to right herself, however.
— The Associated Press
Arrieta back with Cubs
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award, threw two no-hitters and helped end a championship drought in his first go-around with the Chicago Cubs.
If his second tenure goes anything like that, they sure would take it.
Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings under the deal: $250,000 each for 150, 160, 170 and 180.
“This guy’s been battle tested,” manager David Ross said. “He’s got the mentality. He’s got the poise. And that example, just how he goes about his preparation, how he goes about his performance and that presence that he has, I think ... just kind of bleeds out to the other guys.”
To open a roster spot, Chicago placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list.
Chicago also agreed to to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop, people familiar with the deals said.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.
“I got to talk to the pitchers today,” Ross said. “Just staring into that group and then locking eyes with him, it was a nice sight from the manager’s seat, that’s for sure.”
While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn’t experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia as a free agent and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.
Arrieta rejoined a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also reunited with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta’s two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager.
“I think Jake feels like he has something to prove,” Ross said. “I think he is really comfortable here in his Cubs uniform and has got a longstanding history. I’ve watched him perform at his best. I know him, he’s trying to get back to that version — or as close as he can to that.”
The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about how many starters they might need going from last year’s abbreviated season to a more regular schedule in 2021. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies lead the rotation, with Alec Mills, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay and Arrieta also in the mix.
Arrieta was first acquired by Chicago along with Strop in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise’s rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors’ best teams.
Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016.
Arrieta also performed well in the playoffs during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs’ 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. He won each of his two World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.
Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
The 35-year-old Strop returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training, according to a second person familiar with the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal includes a March 30 opt-out date.
