TODAY

Prep Football

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at West Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Covington, 9 a.m.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.

Danville at Urbana Invitational

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Salt Fork at Olney Richland County Tournament

College Football

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Augustana-Highland Invitational, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY 

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Salt Fork at Attica, 5 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Momence at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, noon

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sports Clips VFW Help a Hero 200, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Penn State at Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fordham at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

West Virginia at Maryland, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour Championship, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Third Round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, Noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevrolet Silverado 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Cook Out Southern 500, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame at Florida State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-M 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-M 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

