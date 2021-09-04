TODAY
Prep Football
Momence at Salt Fork, noon
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at West Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Covington, 9 a.m.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.
Danville at Urbana Invitational
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Salt Fork at Olney Richland County Tournament
College Football
Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Augustana-Highland Invitational, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Salt Fork at Attica, 5 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Momence at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, noon
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sports Clips VFW Help a Hero 200, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Penn State at Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Fordham at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Maryland, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour Championship, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Third Round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, Noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevrolet Silverado 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Cook Out Southern 500, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
Notre Dame at Florida State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-M 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-M 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
