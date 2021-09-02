TODAY

Prep Football

Seneca at Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Attica, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m. (Twin Bridges GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Danville Viking Invitational, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m. (Shagbark CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Hoopeston Area at St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Urbana Invitational

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Eastern Illinois, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Northwestern, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Washington at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: third Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: third Round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

