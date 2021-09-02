TODAY
Prep Football
Seneca at Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Attica, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m. (Twin Bridges GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Danville Viking Invitational, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m. (Shagbark CC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Hoopeston Area at St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Urbana Invitational
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Eastern Illinois, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Northwestern, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College Volleyball
Washington at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: third Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: third Round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
