TODAY

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger Invitational, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

U.S. Senior Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Men's trampoline, men's archery, CNBC, 12:30 a.m.

Women's diving, women's rugby, swimming, women's volleyball, USA, 1:10 a.m.

Men's Soccer: quarterfinal, Baseball: United States vs. South Korea NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.

Men's basketball, Triathlon, women's tennis final, men's trampoline , NBC, 7 a.m.

Men's Golf, final round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Women's beach volleyball, swimming, track and field, NBC, 7 p.m.

BMX freestyle, women's wrestling, men's wrestling, men's badminton CNBC, 8:10 p.m.

Beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, men's swimming NBC, 11 p.m.

Men's fencing, USA, 11:35 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

U.S. Senior Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, noon

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, 1 p.m.

Olympics

Beach volleyball, CNBC, 12 a.m.

Women's diving, men's basketball: Spain vs. Slovania, USA, 1:10 a.m.

Men's fencing, women's weightlifting, women's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 a.m.

Men's volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina, BMX Freestyle, weightlifting, fencing, tennis, men's gymnastics, NBC, 7 p.m.

Track and Field, Canoeing/Kayaking, women's basketball: United States vs. France, USA, 7 p.m.

Women's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Men's Field Hockey: Greece vs. U.S., women's field hockey, women's badminton, CNBC, 9:30 p.m.

Women's volleyball: United States vs. Italy, NBC, 11:05 p.m.

Soccer

Gold Cup: Championship Final, FS1, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

Olympics

Men's diving, CNBC, 1:10 a.m.

Men's water polo: Spain vs. Croatia, women's soccer semifinals, beach volleyball, USA, 1:30 a.m.

Men's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 7:40 a.m.

Equestrian, men's beach volleyball, men's diving, men's gymnastics, NBC, 11 p.m.

Women's beach volleyball, track and field, women's gymnastics, USA, 7 p.m.

Men's 400 hurdles, long jump finals, canoeing/kayaking, CNBC, 7 p.m.

Men's volleyball, NBC, 11:05 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you