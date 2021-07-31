TODAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
SUNDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger Invitational, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
U.S. Senior Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Men's trampoline, men's archery, CNBC, 12:30 a.m.
Women's diving, women's rugby, swimming, women's volleyball, USA, 1:10 a.m.
Men's Soccer: quarterfinal, Baseball: United States vs. South Korea NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.
Men's basketball, Triathlon, women's tennis final, men's trampoline , NBC, 7 a.m.
Men's Golf, final round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Women's beach volleyball, swimming, track and field, NBC, 7 p.m.
BMX freestyle, women's wrestling, men's wrestling, men's badminton CNBC, 8:10 p.m.
Beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, men's swimming NBC, 11 p.m.
Men's fencing, USA, 11:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m.
Golf
European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
U.S. Senior Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, noon
Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, 1 p.m.
Olympics
Beach volleyball, CNBC, 12 a.m.
Women's diving, men's basketball: Spain vs. Slovania, USA, 1:10 a.m.
Men's fencing, women's weightlifting, women's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 a.m.
Men's volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina, BMX Freestyle, weightlifting, fencing, tennis, men's gymnastics, NBC, 7 p.m.
Track and Field, Canoeing/Kayaking, women's basketball: United States vs. France, USA, 7 p.m.
Women's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Men's Field Hockey: Greece vs. U.S., women's field hockey, women's badminton, CNBC, 9:30 p.m.
Women's volleyball: United States vs. Italy, NBC, 11:05 p.m.
Soccer
Gold Cup: Championship Final, FS1, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Olympics
Men's diving, CNBC, 1:10 a.m.
Men's water polo: Spain vs. Croatia, women's soccer semifinals, beach volleyball, USA, 1:30 a.m.
Men's badminton, NBC Sports Network, 7:40 a.m.
Equestrian, men's beach volleyball, men's diving, men's gymnastics, NBC, 11 p.m.
Women's beach volleyball, track and field, women's gymnastics, USA, 7 p.m.
Men's 400 hurdles, long jump finals, canoeing/kayaking, CNBC, 7 p.m.
Men's volleyball, NBC, 11:05 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
