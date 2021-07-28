TODAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois State Tournament at Gruber Park: Post 210 Speakers vs. Rock Island, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois State Tournament at Gruber Park: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Women's canoeing, women's rugby, swimming, USA, 1:10 a.m.

Men's table tennis semifinals, CNBC, 1:10 a.m.

Women's volleyball: United States vs. Turkey, USA, 7:45 a.m.

Women's table tennis final, NBC Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Rowing, BMX racing, water polo, volleyball, women's canoeing, swimming, NBC, noon

Men's Golf, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Women's gymnastics, swimming, track and field, NBC, 7 p.m.

Track and Field, USA, 7 p.m.

Rowing, women's rugby: United States vs. Australia, BMX Racing finals, men's volleyball: United States vs. Brazil, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Women's Basketball: United States vs. Japan, USA, 11:35 p.m.

Soccer

Gold Cup Semifinal: United States vs. Qatar, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Semifinal: Mexico vs. Canada, FS1, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Women's trampoline, women's water polo: United States vs. ROC, archery, CNBC, 12 a.m.

Women's diving, women's rugby, swimming, USA, 1:30 a.m.

Women's Soccer: quarterfinal, NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.

Baseball: United States vs. Israel, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Rowing, BMX racing, men's canoeing, women's trampoline, women's diving, women's beach volleyball, swimming, NBC, noon

Men's Golf, third round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Triathlon, track and field, USA, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field, beach volleyball, swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.

Men;s Archery, BMX freestyle, Women's volleyball, United States vs. ROC, women's rugby, women's fencing, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

