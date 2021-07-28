TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Tournament at Gruber Park: Post 210 Speakers vs. Rock Island, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Tournament at Gruber Park: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Women's canoeing, women's rugby, swimming, USA, 1:10 a.m.
Men's table tennis semifinals, CNBC, 1:10 a.m.
Women's volleyball: United States vs. Turkey, USA, 7:45 a.m.
Women's table tennis final, NBC Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Rowing, BMX racing, water polo, volleyball, women's canoeing, swimming, NBC, noon
Men's Golf, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Women's gymnastics, swimming, track and field, NBC, 7 p.m.
Track and Field, USA, 7 p.m.
Rowing, women's rugby: United States vs. Australia, BMX Racing finals, men's volleyball: United States vs. Brazil, CNBC, 8 p.m.
Women's Basketball: United States vs. Japan, USA, 11:35 p.m.
Soccer
Gold Cup Semifinal: United States vs. Qatar, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Semifinal: Mexico vs. Canada, FS1, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
European Tour and LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Women's trampoline, women's water polo: United States vs. ROC, archery, CNBC, 12 a.m.
Women's diving, women's rugby, swimming, USA, 1:30 a.m.
Women's Soccer: quarterfinal, NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.
Baseball: United States vs. Israel, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Rowing, BMX racing, men's canoeing, women's trampoline, women's diving, women's beach volleyball, swimming, NBC, noon
Men's Golf, third round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Triathlon, track and field, USA, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field, beach volleyball, swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men;s Archery, BMX freestyle, Women's volleyball, United States vs. ROC, women's rugby, women's fencing, CNBC, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
