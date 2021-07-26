TODAY
Collegiate Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans (doubleheader) 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Women's Diving, CNBC, 1 a.m.
Women's Mountain Biking, USA, 1:30 a.m.
Women's Soccer: United States vs. Australia, USA, 3 a.m.
Swimming, Men's and Women's 3x3 quarterfinals, USA, 5 a.m.
Women's Canoeing, beach volleyball, women's mountain biking, women's diving, swimming, NBC, noon
Women's gymnastics team finals, swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men's beach volleyball, women's table tennis, men's volleyball: United States vs. Tunisia, USA, 7 p.m.
Rowing, women's cycling, women's beach volleyball, CNBC, 7 p.m.
Women's cycling, women's water polo: United States vs. Italy, NBC, 11:35 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Men's cycling, CNBC, 12 a.m.
Canoeing/kayaking, women's 3x3 basketball semifinal, men's rugby,, swimming, 3x3 basketball bronze and gold medal games, USA, 2 a.m.
Men's Soccer: Germany vs Ivory Coast, NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.
Men's Soccer: France vs. Japan, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Rowing finals, cycling, beach volleyball, water polo, 3x3 basketball finals, swimming, NBC, noon
Men's Golf, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming finals, men's gymnastics, men's diving, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Kenya, women's rugby, men's beach volleyball: United States vs. Argentina, women's table tennis, USA, 7 p.m.
Rowing, BMX Racing, CNBC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
