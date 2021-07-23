TODAY
Legion Baseball
Fourth Division Senior Tournament at Lincoln: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Lincoln or Shelby County, 3:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Fourth Division Senior Tournament at Lincoln: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Lincoln or Shelby County
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round, CNBC, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Women's Water Polo: United States vs. Japan, NBC Sports Network, 12 a.m.
Softball: United States vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network, 1:10 a.m.
Archery, 3x3 Basketball, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 a.m.
Women's Beach Volleyball: Switzerland vs. Germany, USA, 3:15 a.m.
Women's Soccer: Sweden vs. Australia, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 a.m.
Swimming, USA, 5 a.m.
Women's Soccer: United States vs. New Zealand, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Men's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Netherlands, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Men's Volleyball: United States vs. France, rowing, 3x3 men's basketball, cycling, swimming, NBC, 8 a.m.
Men's and Women's 3x3 Basketball prelims, USA, 8 a.m.
Swimming, Beach volleyball, gymnastics, Men's 3x3 basketball, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men's Skateboarding, USA, 7 p.m.
Women's Archery, 3x3 prelims, USA, 9:35 p.m.
Men's Skateboarding, women's volleyball: United States vs. Argentina, NBC, 11 p.m.
Women's cycling, USA, 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, final round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round, CNBC, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Men's Soccer: Brazil vs Ivory Coast, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 a.m.
Men's Beach Volleyball: Qatar vs. Switzerland, USA, 4 a.m.
Swimming, USA, 5 a.m.
Men's Soccer: Australia vs. Spain, Japan vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Men's Basketball: United States vs. France, women's cycling, Water polo, Canoeing/kayaking, swimming, rowing, NBC, 7 a.m.
Triathlon, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Men's triathlon, women's gymnastics, swimming, NBC, 6 p.m.
Women's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Latvia, USA, 7 p.m.
Softball: United States vs. Japan, USA, 8 p.m.
Women's Skateboarding, Men's Volleyball: United States vs. ROC, NBC, 11 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Gold Cup: United States vs. TBA, FS1, 9 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Men's and women's skeet shooting, men's team archery, CNBC, 1:30 a.m.
Fencing, men's canoeing, men's rugby swimming, USA, 2 a.m.
Men's Mountain Biking, CNBC, 3:05 a.m.
3x3 basketball, fencing, NBC Sports Network, 3:55 a.m.
Men's and women's 3x3 basketball, USA, 7:40 a.m.
Boxing, Judo, Taekwondo, women's triathlon, USA, 3:15 p.m.
Men's diving, men's gymnastics, swimming, women's triathlon, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men's Water Polo: United States vs. South Africa, Men's Rugby, women's fencing, Softball bronze medal game CNBC, 8 p.m.
Men's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Brazil, USA, 10 p.m.
Women's Basketball: United States vs. Nigeria, USA, 11:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
