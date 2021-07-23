TODAY

Legion Baseball

Fourth Division Senior Tournament at Lincoln: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Lincoln or Shelby County, 3:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Fourth Division Senior Tournament at Lincoln: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Lincoln or Shelby County

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round, CNBC, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Women's Water Polo: United States vs. Japan, NBC Sports Network, 12 a.m.

Softball: United States vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network, 1:10 a.m.

Archery, 3x3 Basketball, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 a.m.

Women's Beach Volleyball: Switzerland vs. Germany, USA, 3:15 a.m.

Women's Soccer: Sweden vs. Australia, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 a.m.

Swimming, USA, 5 a.m.

Women's Soccer: United States vs. New Zealand, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Men's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Netherlands, USA, 7:30 a.m.

Men's Volleyball: United States vs. France, rowing, 3x3 men's basketball, cycling, swimming, NBC, 8 a.m.

Men's and Women's 3x3 Basketball prelims, USA, 8 a.m.

Swimming, Beach volleyball, gymnastics, Men's 3x3 basketball, NBC, 7 p.m.

Men's Skateboarding, USA, 7 p.m.

Women's Archery, 3x3 prelims, USA, 9:35 p.m.

Men's Skateboarding, women's volleyball: United States vs. Argentina, NBC, 11 p.m.

Women's cycling, USA, 11 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, final round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round, CNBC, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Men's Soccer: Brazil vs Ivory Coast, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 a.m.

Men's Beach Volleyball: Qatar vs. Switzerland, USA, 4 a.m.

Swimming, USA, 5 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Australia vs. Spain, Japan vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Men's Basketball: United States vs. France, women's cycling, Water polo, Canoeing/kayaking, swimming, rowing, NBC, 7 a.m.

Triathlon, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Men's triathlon, women's gymnastics, swimming, NBC, 6 p.m.

Women's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Latvia, USA, 7 p.m.

Softball: United States vs. Japan, USA, 8 p.m.

Women's Skateboarding, Men's Volleyball: United States vs. ROC, NBC, 11 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Gold Cup: United States vs. TBA, FS1, 9 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Men's and women's skeet shooting, men's team archery, CNBC, 1:30 a.m.

Fencing, men's canoeing, men's rugby swimming, USA, 2 a.m.

Men's Mountain Biking, CNBC, 3:05 a.m.

3x3 basketball, fencing, NBC Sports Network, 3:55 a.m.

Men's and women's 3x3 basketball, USA, 7:40 a.m.

Boxing, Judo, Taekwondo, women's triathlon, USA, 3:15 p.m.

Men's diving, men's gymnastics, swimming, women's triathlon, NBC, 7 p.m.

Men's Water Polo: United States vs. South Africa, Men's Rugby, women's fencing, Softball bronze medal game CNBC, 8 p.m.

Men's Beach Volleyball: United States vs. Brazil, USA, 10 p.m.

Women's Basketball: United States vs. Nigeria, USA, 11:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

