TODAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Men's Soccer: New Zealand vs. South Korea, NBC Sports Network, 3 a.m.
Men's Soccer: Japan vs. South Africa, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Men's Soccer: Brazil vs. Germany, USA, 6:30 a.m.
Men's Soccer: Egypt vs. Spain, NBC Sports Network, 8 a.m.
Rowing, Women's Archery, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Softball: Japan vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network, 10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicag, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Opening Ceremony, NBC, 5:55 a.m.
Rowing, USA, 6:30 p.m.
