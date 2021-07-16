TODAY

Legion Baseball

Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Speakers (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m. 

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 a.m.

The Open Championship, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.

Girls Junior Match-Play Championship, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort 301, WRHK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Final Stage, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 a.m.

The Open Championship, final round, NBC, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Gold Cup, Group B: Canada vs. United States, FOX, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, game one, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, game two, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you