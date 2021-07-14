TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings (doubleheader) 4:35 p.m.

SATURDAY

Legion Baseball

Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Speakers (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Collegiate Baseball

Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, WDAN-AM 1490, 6:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 18, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF Gold Cup: United State vs. Martinque, Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 19, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY MORNING

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 a.m.

The Open Championship, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you