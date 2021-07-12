TODAY
Legion Baseball
Crawfordsville at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 16, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
All-Star Game, FOX, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA All-Star Game, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
