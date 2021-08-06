TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBA, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBA,
MONDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Attica and Seeger at North Montgomery, 3:45 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Golf
World Golf Championship: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
World Golf Championship: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, CBS, 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur, semifinals, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2020 Class, ESPN, NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.
Olympics
Men's diving, women's water polo: Gold Medal Game, USA, 1:30 a.m.
Women's basketball: Bronze Medal Game, CNBC, 2 a.m.
Men's basketball: Bronze Medal Game, Baseball: Gold Medal Game, USA, 6 a.m.
Men's soccer: Gold Medal Game, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Men's volleyball, men's handball, men's beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian, artistic swimming, NBC, 7 a.m.
Men's Marathon, women's volleyball: Gold Medal Game, Rhythmic gymnastics, USA, 5 p.m.
Track and Field, men's diving, Women's Basketball: Gold Medal Game, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's handball: bronze medal game, Men's water polo: Gold Medal Game, CNBC, 8:10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
World Golf Championship: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
World Golf Championship: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2021 Class, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Olympics
Men and women's boxing, CNBC, 12:50 a.m.
Men's water polo: Gold Medal Game, USA, 2:30 a.m.
Cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, women's handball, men's water polo, women's volleyball, NBC, noon
Closing Ceremony, NBC, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.