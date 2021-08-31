TODAY

Prep Cross Country

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area and Maroa-Forsyth at Villa Grove/Heritage, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse GC)

Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Crawfordsville at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Crawfordsville at Covington, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Westville at Danville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you