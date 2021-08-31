TODAY
Prep Cross Country
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area and Maroa-Forsyth at Villa Grove/Heritage, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse GC)
Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Crawfordsville at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Crawfordsville at Covington, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Westville at Danville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.