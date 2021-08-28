TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More Saber Classic, 9 a.m.
Danville at Normal West Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Southmont at Covington, 9 a.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Southmont at Covington, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Olney, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invitational, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Lebanon Tournament, 8 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
College Football
Nebraska at Illinois, noon
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond GC)
Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Oakwood and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica and North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Seeger at Delphi, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Danville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.
College Football
Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ally Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest,6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, Ch. 55 (WRSP), NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ally Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, NBC, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
