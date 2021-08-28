TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More Saber Classic, 9 a.m.

Danville at Normal West Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Southmont at Covington, 9 a.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Southmont at Covington, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Olney, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invitational, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Lebanon Tournament, 8 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m.

College Football

Nebraska at Illinois, noon

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond GC)

Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Oakwood and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica and North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Seeger at Delphi, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Danville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.

College Football

Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ally Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest,6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, Ch. 55 (WRSP), NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ally Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, NBC, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you