TODAY
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fisher and Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at South Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Attica, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Benton Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Westville at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ally Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
