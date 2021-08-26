TODAY

Prep Cross Country

North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fisher and Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at South Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Attica, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Benton Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Westville at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ally Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox , NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

