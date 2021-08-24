TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington at Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Oakwood and Westville at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Tri-County,3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. ALAH, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Covington at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Paris at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Urbana University, 6p.m.
Westville at St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Westville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
