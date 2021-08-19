TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Greencastle, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Rensselaer Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
NO LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULED
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m. (Tri-City GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Lafayette McCutcheon and Seeger at West Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Grace Christian Academy at Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LTI Printing 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, third round, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon
Track and Field
Prefontaine Classic, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, noon
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
