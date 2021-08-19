TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Greencastle, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Rensselaer Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

NO LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULED

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m. (Tri-City GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Lafayette McCutcheon and Seeger at West Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Grace Christian Academy at Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: LTI Printing 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, third round, GOLF, noon.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon

Track and Field

Prefontaine Classic, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, noon

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

