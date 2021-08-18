TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Faith Christian at Covington, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Southmont, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Central, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail GC)

Prep Girls Tennis

Belleville East and Belleville West at Danville, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Seeger at Parke Heritage, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Series: WWT Raceway 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

