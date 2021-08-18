TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Faith Christian at Covington, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Southmont, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Central, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail GC)
Prep Girls Tennis
Belleville East and Belleville West at Danville, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Seeger at Parke Heritage, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Series: WWT Raceway 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoff: The Northern Trust, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
