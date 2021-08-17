TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Seeger, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

