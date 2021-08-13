TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Terre Haute North at Covington, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Tri-County, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Urbana Tiger Invitational, 9 a.m. (Urbana CC)
Prep Girls Golf
South Newton at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur semifinals, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Preseason: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Verizon 200, WDAN-AM 1490, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, noon
Golf
LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Championship, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, noon
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls, NBA TV, 9 p.m.
National Football League
Preseason: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network, noon
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky, ABC, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
