Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Terre Haute North at Covington, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Tri-County, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Urbana Tiger Invitational, 9 a.m. (Urbana CC)

Prep Girls Golf

South Newton at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

U.S. Amateur semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m. 

U.S. Amateur semifinals, NBC, 3 p.m. 

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Preseason: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Verizon 200, WDAN-AM 1490, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

U.S. Amateur Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m. 

U.S. Amateur Championship, NBC, 3 p.m. 

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, noon

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls, NBA TV, 9 p.m.

National Football League

Preseason: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network, noon

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky, ABC, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

