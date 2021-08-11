TODAY

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Fountain Central and Western Boone at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Crawfordsville at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Volleyball

Frankfort at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Rodeo

Georgetown Fair, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Scrimmage: Covington at Indianapolis Shortridge, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Seeger at Delphi, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: West Vigo at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)

Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m. 

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, NBATV, 3 p.m.

Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, NBATV, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m. 

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

