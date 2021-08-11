TODAY
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Fountain Central and Western Boone at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Crawfordsville at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Volleyball
Frankfort at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Rodeo
Georgetown Fair, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Scrimmage: Covington at Indianapolis Shortridge, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Seeger at Delphi, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: West Vigo at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois GC)
Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, NBATV, 3 p.m.
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, NBATV, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.
