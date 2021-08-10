TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs, NBATV, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

