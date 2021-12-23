WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — Seeger hosted Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin in a girl/boys basketball doubleheader and the schools split the outcomes.
The host Patriot girls won the opener 46-18 while the visiting Blue Devil boys claimed the nightcap by a 49-37 score.
The Blue Devils won the opening tip in the girls’ contest and ran over a minute off the clock before turning the ball over.
Seeger quickly scored two baskets before Sophia Rome hit a free throw about two minutes later for a 4-1 score.
Seeger would score seven more in the quarter including a 3-pointer from Aubry Cole off a pass from Anna Moore to lead 11-1 at its end.
The Patriots would add seven more points in the next three minutes including a trey from Emma Brenner before Rome would hit a jumper followed by a three-point play that had BHRA trailing 18-6.
Cole made another from beyond the arc for a 21-6 lead before Rome and Mikayla Cox combined for six more points in the half that ended 24-12.
Despite the score, BHRA head coach Mike Stephens liked a lot of what his team did in the game.
“We played good defense,” he explained. “We moved the ball and had good post passing. We just didn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Seeger is known for their defense and they showed it off in the third quarter, limiting the Blue Devils to only a single point – a free throw by Marleigh Schmit – in the period while adding 13 more for a 37-13 score.
In the final period, Seeger added nine points against five by the visitors who got a jumper by Draycee Nelson off a pass from Cox and an offensive rebound putback by Natalie Clapp for a final of 46-18.
“We had too many turnovers that gave them points,” Stephens said. “We need protect the ball better.”
In the second game of the night, BHRA jumped into an early lead and never gave it up.
Brett Meidel got things going for the Blue Devils with a driving lay-up and then Asa Ray added a three-pointer against only a single basket by Kaiden Peterson for the Patriots.
Amani Stanford followed up for the visitors with a lay-up off a pass from Dawson Dodd countered by an Owen Snedeker basket and free throw for a 9-5 score.
BHRA scored twice in the final three seconds of the quarter to lead 13-5.
“We had too many turnovers,” John Collins, the Seeger head coach said. “We gave them easy baskets.”
The second quarter saw the teams trade baskets early, but then Seeger got back-to-back 3-pointers from Christian Holland and Hunter Thomas to pull within two at 17-15.
The Patriots had a chance to tie the game from the charity stripe on their next possession, but came up empty on two free throws.
Hayden Rice took the ball and raced the length of the floor for a lay-up to push the margin to four and then Meidel made a driving lay-up for a 21-15 halftime score.
“I thought we ran our style of play,” Gary Tidwell, the BHRA head coach said. “We set the tempo early, but we never could extend our lead the way we’d hoped we would.”
The third quarter saw Seeger make a run to cut the margin to five at 25-20 when Thomas took a pass from Cameron Laws and made a lay-up and Peterson converted a free throw.
BHRA came right back with a pair of treys from Braden Sackett to push the lead to double digits at 31-20.
Peterson cut it back to nine with a basket, but the visitors added six more points for a 37-20 score after three quarters.
The Patriots began to creep back into the game in the fourth period after falling behind by 18 at 40-22 but then cutting their deficit to a dozen at 42-30.
Seeger would add two more baskets, one by Laws and one by Snedeker to trim the margin to eight, but Stanford made a bucket and two free throws to restore the double-digit margin.
Snedeker hit a late three for the hosts, but Ned Hill made a lay-up and Ray a free throw to offset it as the game ended 49-37.
Tidwell liked the continuity of his team’s offense and he was pleased by the productivity of the bench which he said “gave us a boost”.
He specifically mentioned Stanford and Owen Miller as significant contributors on the night.
Collins was succinct in explaining why his team lost, saying, “We had too many missed opportunities, too many missed free throws and gave the ball away to many times.”
He added, “We didn’t do the little things to help ourselves. We’ll keep working on getting better.”
