MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats had the lead through two periods on Saturday against the Quad City Storm, but had to settle for a point in a 4-3 overtime loss.
Aaron Ryback had two goals for the Bobcats, while Christian Faggas had one. Josh Koepplinger and Connor Graham each had two assists and Dominick Horvath and Jeff Eppright each had one assist.
Chase Perry had 59 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
