DANVILLE — Vermilion County Bobcats coach T.J. Sarcona started in August with some major goals.
“This organization needs a culture change. It didn’t have a great culture last year and it showed,” Sarcona said. “My goals has been bringing in good and hard-working people and turn the organization into the right direction.”
The first step to that right direction begins on Friday, when the Bobcats will host the Birmingham Bulls in the season opener at the David S. Palmer Arena.
With the coaching staff in place, Sarcona went to work in finding new players and also try to bring in players from last season.
“I had some resources in acquiring some guys and some returning guys that wanted another crack,” Sarcona said. “Last season didn’t got the way they wanted to. Going in, I know there would be a lot of work to be done, but I wanted to bring in the guys that wanted to play and enjoy the game of hockey.”
Sarcona was able to bring in some fan favorites from last season.
Dante Juris is a hard-working defenseman, we have Justin Portillo, who is a big, strong guy and he will be out there to keep guys in line,” Sarcona said. “We have Aaron Ryback, who started off the year with Reading in the ECHL and we have him back now and he is excited to come back and start fresh, We have Adam Eby, who played seven games in the end of the year. He’s one of the first players I called and he was excited. Davis Kirkendall was another late add and wanted another crack at it and be a part of a culture change.”
Sarcona has worked hard in his entire hockey career and is hoping his experiences can help the Bobcats.
“I played hockey my entire life. I played my youth hockey in Long Island and played juniors in the North American Hockey League for the Amarillo Bulls, who are now in Iowa,” Sarcona said. “I played three years in Amarillo and I won the Robertson Cup there (In 2013). In my second year with them, I got a scholarship at Niagara and graduated with a marketing degree. I got good experience playing in Rapid City and things didn’t work our there. I wound up in Pensacola of the FPHL for two years and had a good experience and then I started coaching.
“I wanted to take my knowledge and what I went threw and give it to players who are still playing. I have been through the ringer and give them the right advice.”
Sarcona said no matter what happens, the team is ready to play and entertain fans who have been ready to see the puck drop since April.
“The boys have been getting ready and I have been getting them ready for the home opener,” Sarcona said. “We want all of the fans to support us and be there and to see the new faces. It will be a hard game and we want to see our fans supports us and they guys will work hard for you and it will be a fast-paced game.”
Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and is the first of a two-game series with the Bulls. Saturday’s game will also start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for children and $10 for students, military, seniors and first responders.
