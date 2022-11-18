FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Vermilion County Bobcats tied the game late in the third period and would score in overtime to defeat the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 on Friday.
TJ Sneath scored the first goal of the game for Vermilion County in the first period, but Fayetteville tied it up in the second setting up for a wild third period.
The Bobcats scored first on a goal by Sullivan Shortreed, but the Marksmen would score the next two goals for a 3-2 lead. But with a little over three minutes left, Davis Kirkendall scored to tie the game and send it into overtime.
In overtime, Vadim Vasjonkin scored his first goal of the season and the Bobcats clinched their second win of the season.
Aaron Ryback had three assists, while Sneath and Peter DiMartino each had two and Gianni Vitali had one assist.
Brett Epp had 47 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Marksmen again on Saturday.
