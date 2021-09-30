DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats' first season starts in two weeks and fans can now get a chance for individual game tickets for all 28 home games.
“We’re thrilled to finally open up ticket sales and usher in a new era of hockey in Vermilion County,” said Vice President of Broadcasting and Communications Casey Bryant. “We can’t wait to welcome fans into The Den and deliver a great entertainment product.”
The Bobcats start the season against the Peoria Rivermen on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for adults, $7 for students, seniors and first responders and $5 for children under 12. Kids 3 and under will be allowed free.
Tickets are available by visiting the Bobcats’ website at vcbobcats.com or by calling the David S. Palmer Arena box office at 1-800-514-3849.
Season ticket holders for the Bobcats will be able to pick up their tickets starting on Friday. They will be given a “Flash Pass” to show at every game, permitting them quick entry away from the ticket scan lines. The pass will list their reserved seat location as well. All individual game tickets are general admission seating.
