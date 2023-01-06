PEORIA — The Vermilion County Bobcats went on the road and picked up a 4-2 win over the Peoria Rivermen on Friday.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals by Sullivan Shortreed and Matt O'Shaughnessy. Peoria would tie things up with two goals in the second before Vermilion County put the game away with goals from Ryan Widmar and Sam Turner.
Peter DiMartino had two assists while Turner, Tyler Dill and Austin Albrecht each had one assist.
Brett Epp had 31 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Sunday to face the Rivermen for a 4 p.m. matinee.
