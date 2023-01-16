DANVILLE — After losing 4-2 on Friday, the Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to play the Quad City Storm again.
Just like on Friday, the Bobcats scored first on a goal from Austin Albrecht, but the Storm scored the last four goals to win 4-1.
Davis Kirkendall and Gianni Vitali each had an assist while Sean Kuhn had 18 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will stay at the Arena this weekend with a Friday game against the Evansville Thunderbolts and another game on Saturday with the Storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.