Vermilion County Bobcats logo

Logo for the Bobcats

MACON, Ga. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road to start a series with the Macon Mayhem on Friday and could not score in a 5-0 defeat.

Chase Perry had 43 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Mayhem again on Saturday.

