MACON, Ga. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road to start a series with the Macon Mayhem on Friday and could not score in a 5-0 defeat.
Chase Perry had 43 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Mayhem again on Saturday.
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 11:23 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mary Ellen Richardson, 86, of Covington, passed away at 12:56pm, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 29, 1935, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar and Eva {Bell} Lanham. Mary graduated from Perrysville High School in Indiana the Class of 1953. She w…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.