DANVILLE — After the scheduled first weekend of the season was postponed, the Vermilion County Bobcats will finally get on the ice to play tonight.
The Bobcats will play the Quad City Storm tonight at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and head coach Mike Watt said it will be a culmination of hard work.
“I think the guys are excited to be back on the ice and going through things,” Watt said. “We play Saturday and I wouldn’t say it has been a challenge, it is more like the getting the guys up to speed on how we want to play and what we want to do and we have to be cognizant about not getting them injured.”
With events at the David S. Palmer Arena, the Bobcats had to practice in Indianapolis. Watt said that with the quick practice schedule, it has been a showcase of team effort.
“I think Chase Perry in net has been good, but it is going to take time,” Watt said. “When you have a limited amount of time for the guys really stand out. They have been working so hard, but they have been super excited to be on the ice and practicing and get ready for Saturday’s game.”
The Storm is 0-1-1 after losing both games last weekend against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
I have watched film. It is hard because the season just started and rosters are going to be changing, but they are a big team and physical,” Watt said. “I think for us, we are going to use our speed and take care of the puck, With their size, if they can get into the offensive zone, it will help us because we have players that are small but skilled and they can get around guys and that will be the biggest things for us, especially in the neutral zone. We have to make sure to move it and we hope to get some opportunities to get some chances.”
Watt said the chance to play five road games between today and the new home opener on Nov. 5 will be a chance for the team to really work together.
“When you go on the road, you find out how players adapt,” Watt said. “It would have been nice to have the home opener, but at the same time, we have to play five games on the road and it will be a challenge. I told the players to win on the road can really gain points in the league and that is what we are focusing on. We are making it a bonding experience because we are going to be together for a lot of the time.”
Watt started his term in August and had worked the phones in getting players and also receiving tape from players looking to get a shot.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but that is the hockey world,” Watt said. “When I came on board, it was late August and I had to find players and quick as I could and sign them. It was a lot of time on the phone with agents, colleges and major junior programs. I was using my network and connections to find players , but a lot of players sent stuff to me. They would send video and e-mails so I could get a better hold of them.
“With Covid, a lot of teams could not scout in person and a lot of people sent tapes and I saw that and made decisions on if I wanted to bring them into camp or not. It was getting on the phone and getting things done as quickly as we could.”
The team’s front office structure changed this week with the addition of Jon Kilment as Vice President in charge of communications and broadcasting. Kilment will also be the voice of the Bobcats as games will be streamed on the Bobcats’ website.
“Jon is fantastic and he is versed in many areas and we are thrilled and lucky to have him,” Bobcats owner Ellen Tully said. “He brings a renewed energy and vigor to the organization and he has hit the ground running.”
Tully also said that the games on Nov. 5 against Evansville and Nov. 6 against Quad City will go on and it will be very special.
“That Friday night will be a specialty jersey night with jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game for domestic violence awareness,” Tully said. “Crosspoint is working with us because they are providing mental health service for the players and are working with us for domestic violence night and on Saturday, we will debut our home jersey and we will have a few more surprises. We have some things brewing that will make it a great opening weekend.”
Tully is just excited that tonight the team will get started and a new era in Danville hockey will also begin.
“We have been waiting for it and it is fantastic,” Tully said. “For a lot of kids, it will be their first time playing at this level and we have veterans that have played in this level but we are all ecstatic. It’s what we been working in since we got the team in the building and what they have been working on since they arrived.
“It’s going to be exciting. I am excited to be here and get hockey back in Danville again,” Watt said. “The SPHL is an underrated league and we want players to move up and that is what we are doing here.”
