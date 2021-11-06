DANVILLE — For the first time in over a year, hockey returned to Danville on Friday.
The Vermilion County Bobcats had their first home game in front of 2,789 fans at the David S. Palmer Arena.
While the fans did not see the Bobcats win as the Evansville Thunderbolts won 5-0, they were able to see the effort the team had from the start all the way to the finish.
"That was packed for the David S. Palmer, it was the most people I have played in front of since I have been here," said Bobcats captain Ben Boukal, who played for the Danville Dashers for years. "It was a amazing turnout and amazing to play in front of them, we just wished it would have been a better ending. We played hard, but it didn't go our way."
"They worked so hard. They had such a tough start to the year and looked how we came out. We came out so hard and so well," Bobcats head coach Nick Niedert said. "We had a great chance to score a goal early, but it didn't go through and went out the other side. We score that goal and it is a different hockey game. It is crazy how things shift and the crowd wanted it and the roof would have come off if we did score that goal."
After that chance, the Thunderbolts made the most of theirs. Tanner Butler, Thomas Dockery and Cole Stallard scored for Evansville in the first period, while Mike Ferraro scored in the second and Brett Radford scored in the third.
Even when they were down, the Bobcats continued to fight. After being outshot 10-4 in the first period, Vermilion County was only outshot 17-15 the rest of the way including outshooting Evansville 9-6 in the second.
"We out-shot them in the second period and that was the first time that happened all season and we had the lowest number of shots on goal given up," Niedert said. "We worked on a couple of things this week and it came to fruition. I was very proud of the guys tonight."
Thomas Proudlock started the game in goal for the Bobcats and had 20 saves, but Corbin Kaczperski had two saves. Dante Suffredini had five shots, while Mitch Atkins and Tyler Chavez-Leech each had three.
Neidert is in his first week coaching the team and said that getting things
"We are the youngest team in the league and we have so many rookies and it is hard to get adapted and they are learning on the job," Niedert said. "Imagine being a bartender and handling a Friday night by yourself. The introduction to the game has not been easy, but I am very happy for them with the effort level."
"I think one thing to look at is that things have changed rapidly and I feel with Nick here, we have some consistency and we are going to trust the process," Boukal said. "I thought we had one of our better games. One of the characteristics of this team is we are going to work hard. The results may vary, but we are not going to take a night off and we are going to play hard for Danville and Vermilion County."
The crowd was the highlight for the night and stayed throughout the game. After the game, there was an silent auction for the special jerseys the team wore as part of Domestic Violence Awareness night.
"The staff did an unbelievable job getting things squared away and what they did was remarkable in getting things together in a few days," Niedert said. "It is tough with an expansion team in the times that we are in, but our ownership group and staff did a great job tonight. I wish it worked out better on the scoreboard, but people saw great work ethic and sooner or later, they are going to see a team they are going to be proud of."
The Bobcats will wear their regular home jerseys on Saturday when they play the Quad City Storm at 7 p.m.
"This was probably the most prepared we have been for a game and I think if we do the things we do right and clean some things, we can compete and get some points on the board," Boukal said.
"We are diving into the fire. They are another good team and they will be ready to go, but they are going into our rink and hopefully we will get a couple of bodies back and find a way to turn the tables and get a win," Neidert said. "We will focus on the job at hand, but it was a great crowd tonight and the best crowd I have seen in a while, I am happy to be a part of it and we are going to turn the page and when they come to the rink on Saturday morning, we are going to get ready for Quad City."
