EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats started the last weekend of action this season on Thursday with a 7-4 loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Davis Kirkendall, Dominick Horvath, Levi Cudmore and Alex Borowiec each scored for the Bobcats, while Aaron Ryback and Mitch Atkins each had two assists with Borowiec, Troy Murray and Will Robertson each getting one assist.
Mac Berglove had 39 saves in goal for Vermilion County, who will end the season on Saturday against the Peoria Rivermen at the David S. Palmer Arena at 7 p.m.
