EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats scored in the third period to tie things up, but lost to the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-2 on Friday.
Chase DiBari scored the first goal of the game for the Bobcats in the first period, But Evansville's Mike Ferraro had two goals in the period to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Things were silent in the second period, but Vermilion County's Egor Borschev made some noise early in the third with a goal to tie things up at 2-2.
But Ferraro would score in overtime for Evansville.
Mike Fahie and Alexis Girard each had an assist for the Bobcats, while Ben Churchfield had 36 saves.
The Bobcats will face the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday.
