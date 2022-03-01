MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats could not get past the offense the Quad City Storm was putting on.
The Storm scored the first seven goals of the game in a 7-1 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Davis Kirkendall scored the lone goal for Vermilion County with Connor Graham getting a assist and Chase Perry had 32 saves in goal and Marcus Gloss had 12 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will return home to the David S. Palmer Arena for the weekend. They will play the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and will take on the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.