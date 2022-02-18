DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats battled with the Peoria Rivermen all throughout Friday's game at the David S. Palmer Arena.
The Bobcats scored the first goal of the game and tied the game late in regulation, but lost 3-2 in overtime.
Aaron Ryback and Connor Graham each had a goal and a assist for Vermilion County, while Wyatt Noskey had an assist and Chase Perry had 33 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will travel to Peoria to face the Rivermen on Saturday.
