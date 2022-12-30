HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After a few weeks off, the Vermilion County Bobcats returned to action on Friday against the Huntsville Havoc.
The Bobcats scored a late goal, but could not overcome the Havoc in a 2-1 defeat.
Justin Portillo scored the goal for Vermilion County with Sullivan Shortreed and Peter DiMartino each getting an assist.
Brett Epp had 29 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will play the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.