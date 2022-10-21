DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats took the ice for the firs time on Friday against the Birmingham Bulls.
Even though the Bobcats scored the first goal of the game, it was the Bulls that got the 4-1 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
TJ Delaney scored for Vermilion County early in the first period on an assist from Davis Kirkendall and Matt O'Shaugnessy.
Brett Epp had 34 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Bulls again Saturday at 7 p.m.
