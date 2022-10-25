EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats had an early lead, but would lose to the Evansville Thunderbolts 2-1 on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first period, Adam Eby scored for the Bobcats with Peter DiMartino getting the assist in the second period.
But Evansville would tie it up with a goal by Mike Ferraro and Ferraro would win the game for the Thunderbolts in overtime.
Sean Kuhn had 35 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return home to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday to take on the Quad City Storm for a two-game set.
