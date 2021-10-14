DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats were scheduled to have their home opener on Friday.
But now it will be on November 5th as ice conditions at the David S. Palmer Arena caused the scheduled game with the Peoria Rivermen to be postponed.
“I am extremely disappointed for the Bobcats organization and players and the Vermilion County hockey fans who were excited to see professional hockey for the first time in over a year and a half,” said Commissioner Doug Price. “But as a matter of safety for the players, it was necessary to postpone these games.”
The Bobcats are schedule to start the season on Oct. 23 against the Quad City Storm, while the next home game is scheduled for Nov. 5 against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.