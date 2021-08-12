DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats made a necessary change on Thursday.
With Brent Hughes still under strict international travel restrictions, the Bobcats made the move to tap Mike Watt as head coach for their inaugural season.
“I’m very excited and honored to lead Vermilion County,” said Watt. “I’m very grateful to Ellen Tully for providing this opportunity to me and all of the effort that she has put forth to secure the franchise. She has done an excellent job in giving the key resources to make the organization a premiere destination for players.”
Watt spent five season int eh NHL, playing 157 games witht he Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes. He had 15 goals and 26 assists.
Since retiring from playing, Watt has become an accomplished coach at the junior level, serving as head coach of the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces and assistant coach of the USHL’s Bloomington Thunder.
“Coming from the USHL, I know that development is a key necessity in hockey,” Watt explained. “The SPHL will be a stepping stone for many players to create their next path in life, and our organization is certainly set up to help them in that process. My expectation is to make a positive impact in the community, on and off the ice.”
