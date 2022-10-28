DANVILLE — What started out as an competitive game between two in-state rivals turned into a 5-1 win for the Quad City Storm over the Vermilion County Bobcats.
The Storm scored the first two goals in the first period before TJ Sneath cut the lead in half on assists from Chase DiBari and Aaron Ryback.
But Quad City would put the game out of reach with three goals in less than two minutes in the second period.
Brett Epp had 34 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host the Storm again on Saturday at the David S. Palmer Arena at 7 p.m.
