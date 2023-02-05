DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats were scheduled to play against the Quad City Storm on Sunday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
But the game ended early as the Storm won by forfeit according to the SPHL's rule 73.2.
The forfeit ends a weekend where the Bobcats' scheduled weekend games set for Friday and Saturday at Quad City were moved.
While the reason for the forfeit was unclear, the Bobcats will have more information forthcoming Monday and there is no indication from the SPHL and the Bobcats that the team is folding.
