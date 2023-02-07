DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats were scheduled to play against the Quad City Storm on Sunday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
But the game ended early as the Storm won by forfeit according to the SPHL’s rule 73.2.
The Storm’s twitter page showed the team waiting for the puck to drop and after the game showed pictures of the team with Bobcat fans.
The forfeit ends a weekend where the Bobcats’ scheduled weekend games set for Friday and Saturday at Quad City were also moved.
While the reason for the forfeit was unclear, the Bobcats will have more information forthcoming and there is no indication from the SPHL and the Bobcats that the team is folding.
The season for the Bobcats have been filled with two coaching changes as the team is last in the SPHL and have dealt with issues involving the ice with the Arena board.
The Bobcats are scheduled to play this weekend on the road against the Birmingham Bulls.
