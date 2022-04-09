DANVILLE — Like with most expansion teams, the Vermilion County Bobcats learned to find little victories in their first season.
“It’s been a tough season but its been good,” Vermilion County coach Nick Niedert said. “There has been a lot of learning and you learn a lot about life and a lot about people. It’s been a phenomenal experience. I wish the wins and losses were different, but I know the guys have been through a lot this season. The guys in that locker room have a lot of character and there is going to be a lot of successful people when the season is done.”
Niedert started the season taking over the team just after they started the season on the road and before their home opener in November.
“It was not ideal because we were behind the 8-ball as far as that and finding players were impossible,” Niedert said. “There is the Federal Hockey League and we have rules and regulations where you can pay a rookie a certain amount of money and Federal games do not count, so you can have a guy who played 500 games in the Federal Hockey League and all I could pay him was the rookie maximum even though he has played for 8 years and that was difficult, but there are many ways to get players into this level.”
Being an expansion team was tough enough, but playing a majority of the schedule against some of the best teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League
“The wins and losses and turnover of players don’t help and out schedule is tough because we play the same teams quite frequently,” Niedert said. “We played Quad City six times, Peoria eight times and Evansville five times in our rink alone, so it is tough to play those established teams. We didn’t see Fayetteville and we went to Macon and Roanoke and they didn’t come here. You play the teams closer to you and that is understandable but Quad City is one of the top teams and Peoria has been one of the top teams for years. Forty-five of our 56 games were against the top teams, but there have been a lot of people in the seats. The weekday games are tough but overall the fan base has been good.”
Niedert has had the help of the most experienced player on the team in Ben Boukal, who has played as a Danville Dasher in years past.
“Ben Boukal has been there since Day 1. We missed him on Saturday against Peoria and Jon (Kliment), our media guy asked how we could replace him and it is impossible to replace him,” Niedert said. “He’s been our leader all season long. He just had his 100th game in this league where other players have had 3-400 games in this league. I demanded a lot from him and he has been extraordinary and it shows his character and work ethic and he has been outstanding with the new guys. He leads by example and does the right things. He plays hurt, tired and sick and gives it all for the team.”
Also, the Bobcats have fought past injuries all season and with the expected call-ups to higher leagues, they could not get consistency for the season.
“As of April , we have missed 69 man games for people being hurt, 119 for injury reserve and 169 games for call-ups,” Niedert said. “We are going to miss over 200 games for injury and injury reserve and for an over 50-game schedule, that has to be lower.”
With food poisoning, even Neidert is out for the last two games of the season with David Ayres coaching Thursday’s game against the Evansville Thunderbolts and tonight’s season finale against the Peoria Rivermen at 7 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena.
The Bobcats will be wearing special jerseys for ALS awareness and the jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.
“We have to play our absolute best to give ourselves an opportunity,” Niedert said. “We lost to Quad City recently and it was pretty even and the next time against Peoria, everything we could do wrong we did and Peoria exploited it. Peoria is a tough place to play and Evansville is a tough place to play.
“The worst part about this is that there could be two games left in some one’s career because you never know what will happen next season, so I want the guys to be a little loose and at the rink, we are going to go hard, give attention to detail and how we finish is up to us and that’s what I am looking forward to in finishing the season the right way and playing the right way. We have had success against Peoria. It is a big game for them, but it is a bigger game for us and we have that nothing to lose mentality and we are looking forward to ending the season the right way.”
The Bobcats lost 7-4 to Evansville on Thursday. Davis Kirkendall, Dominick Horvath, Levi Cudmore and Alex Borowiec each scored for the Bobcats, while Aaron Ryback and Mitch Atkins each had two assists with Borowiec, Troy Murray and Will Robertson each getting one assist.
Mac Berglove had 39 saves in goal for Vermilion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.