DANVILLE — After a slight delay, the Vermilion County Bobcats are finally going to step on the home ice of the David S. Palmer Arena.
The Bobcats, who were supposed to start their season last month at the arena, had to postpone and has spent the last couple of weeks on the road.
After play last weekend, the team had to start over again with a new head coach as Nick Niedert took over for Mike Watt.
“They have had a coaching change and that is tough,” Niedert said. “We have a young team and they need some direction and I hope I can bring them that.”
Niedert, originally from Hudson, Iowa, recently retired as a player in various minor leagues and has history with the SPHL and the Danville area.
“My rookie year was the first season of the league, so to watch it grow from what it was is unbelievable, but to be apart of this league is very special,” Niedert said. “I am very excited about the opportunity and to come home to the Midwest is great. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and it is a good group and there should be no problems going forward.
“I was a visitor here from 2001-2003 in juniors when the Wings organization was in town. I decided to play there in 2013-14. It was a difficult time, but I feel rejuvenated and it is great to have a fresh start with a fresh organization with a good group of guys.”
Niedert was hired on Tuesday and has had a quick, but meaningful time to introduce him to the team.
“I told them to use the first four games as a preseason mainly because of the issues that canceled opening weekend and training camp,” Niedert said. “The guys are excited about the new start and hopefully, it rejuvenates them and you have to remember what the big picture is and we are going to develop players and people and we are going to work hard on that.”
The Bobcats are 0-4 and will face the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Quad City Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“We are a very young tea and we are playing two veteran teams and it is going to take everybody and take all 19 of us, it is going to take the staff the fan base, it is going to take everything this weekend,” Niedert said. “Work ethic is not going to be the issue, they work their tails off. I couldn’t be any happier with the work ethic, we just have to use all five guys on the ice and we have a chance to be dangerous, but there is a fine line from being dangerous to below average and if one guy falls off the rails, we won’t be a strong unit. It will take everyone to work together and it will take a good work effort for that.”
Friday’s game will be Domestic Violence Awareness Night as the Bobcats will play with special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game while Saturday’s game will be the first time the team will play with their regular home jerseys.
Along with the change in coaching, the Bobcats also made a change in the Vice President of Broadcast/Communications for the team with the selection of Jon Kliment last month.
“I always look at things as a challenge and they are fun,” Kilment said. “I had four days underway before going on the road for the first games of the season. It was a lot of fun but a lot of work and that is how it goes in the business.”
Kilment, who was a part of the Elmira Enforcers organization, hit the ground running with getting the team’s games set to listen to on the team’s website.
“It has been a lot to set up, we have our broadcast station on Mixlr.com that is also on our website and we have Hockey TV, which is what the SPHL uses and it is all set up,” Kilment said.
Kilment is also looking forward to this weekend and hopes Danville hockey fans are ready as well.
“This weekend is going to be great because fans who have seen Federal Hockey League action, will see a different level of hockey,” Kilment said. “It is faster, it is tougher and these guys are fighting to get to affiliated sports, the next league is the ECHL and we even had some guys who played for us get called up, so it will be a fast brand of hockey and we will look forward to filling the seats.”
Individual tickets are still available at $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, military, first responders and students and $5 for children.
